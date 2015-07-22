(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 to 24 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures fell 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,769.07 points on Tuesday, as a mixed set of corporate results and lingering concern over commodity price falls outweighed a rebound in gold-mining companies and a rally in car insurers.

* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton beat its own production guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and said it was on track for additional growth, though it also flagged a further hit to its full-year underlying profit of up to $650 million, chiefly linked to writedowns in its copper business.

Australian-listed shares in BHP Billiton fell.

* ARM - Chip designer ARM Holdings posted a 32 percent rise in second-quarter profit, reflecting a jump in royalties from devices like Apple's iPhone 6, and said it would meet market expectations for the year as long as consumer spending holds up.

* JOHNSON MATTHEY - The world's biggest producer of auto catalysts said that in the absense of acquisitions, it intends to return to shareholders cash from the sale of two of its businesses, as it posted a small drop in pretax profit.

* EASYJET - British low-cost airline easyJet guided to annual profit growth of between 7 percent and 14 percent, putting it on track at the mid-point to meet analyst forecasts for a 10 percent rise.

* HSBC - A federal judge rejected HSBC Holdings Plc's bid to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit claiming that its failure to perform its duties as trustee for $2.37 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities contributed to the downfall of five federal credit unions.

* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays has denied receiving an offer of a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), relating to a probe into its multi-billion pound fundraisings during the 2008 financial crisis.

* AFREN - Nigeria-focused oil company Afren has deferred a shareholders' meeting scheduled for Friday until further notice as the debt-stricken company assesses its financial position in the wake of a likely steep downgrade in expected oil production.

* BANKS - New rules making it easier for Britons to switch banks resulted in a 4 percent increase in customers moving accounts in the year to the end of June, the body overseeing the system said on Wednesday.

* The Bank of England will need to decide around the turn of the year whether the time is right to start to raise interest rates from their current record low, Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

