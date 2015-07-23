(Updates futures, company news) LONDON, July 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28-32 points or around 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on The UK blue chip index dropped to its lowest level in more than a week on Wednesday and closed 1.5 percent weaker at 6,667.34 after a poorly received earnings report from Apple hit tech stocks and weaker metals prices and an update from BHP Billiton dragged down miners. * UK retail sales figures are due later on Thursday. * BANKS - Britain's financial regulator said it will introduce new measures to make it easier for customers to switch cash savings accounts to different banks following a review of competition in the industry. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed external advisers to launch a fresh investigation into its treatment of small business customers, sources familiar with the matter said. RBS said it had agreed to sell a portfolio of loans to an entity funded by Deutsche Bank and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management . The British bank said it will receive 400 million pounds ($624 million) in cash at current exchange rates and the deal is expected to complete in September. * RELX - Europe's largest media group, formerly known as Reed Elsevier, reiterated its full-year outlook on Thursday after reporting an as-expected 3 percent rise in first-half underlying revenue growth. * SSE - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier expects to make lower profits in its energy supply business this financial year but said on Thursday it was counting on making more money in its energy management and generation business. * UNILEVER - The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday, driven by increases in its home and personal care businesses. * KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer posted improved sales growth in both Britain and France in its latest quarter, helped by soft comparative figures in the previous year. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The U.S. Interior Department on Wednesday granted Royal Dutch Shell two final permits to explore for crude in the Arctic this summer, but said the company cannot drill into the oil zone until required emergency equipment arrives in the region. [ID:nL1N1022O9} * SABMILLER - The world's No. 2 brewer reported a rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand for beverages in Latin America and Africa, which were partly offset by declines in Europe. * BRITVIC - The British maker of Robinsons squash and Tango stepped up its international expansion on Thursday with a 120.8 million pound ($189 million) acquisition of Brazilian soft drinks firm Ebba. * TSB BANKING GROUP - TSB, in the process of being sold, said first-half profit slumped 44 percent, hurt by lower average loan balances and recognition of a full-year Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy charge. * DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper and website said it had seen a "marked deterioration" in the British print advertising market that would result in full-year results coming in at the lower end of expectations. * ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The emerging markets-focused fund manager saw net outflows of 9.9 billion pounds ($15.46 billion) during the quarter ending June 30 as institutional investors cut exposure to Asia and emerging markets equities, the firm said on Thursday. * CAR PRODUCERS - British car production rose sharply last month, helped by an upturn in the number of cars built for export and capping the strongest half-year performance since 2008, an industry body said on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: REL.L Relx PLC Earnings Releases SSE.L SSE PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SAB.L SABMiller PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ADN.L Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases HWDN.L Howden Joinery Group PLC Earnings Releases HLMA.L Halma PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases BVIC.L Britvic PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases ULVR.L Unilever PLC Earnings Releases KGF.L Kingfisher PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases DMGOa.L Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases SHP.L Shire PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)