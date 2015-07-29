(Adds company news) LONDON, July 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 24-25 points or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index snapped a five-day losing streak on Tuesday, closing up 0.8 percent at 6,555.28 points as hopes for corporate deal-making and robust corporate results offset market turmoil in China and worries about emerging-market growth. * BARCLAYS - Barclays said it intends to accelerate the run down of assets and cost cutting as its new chairman sought to stamp his mark on the British bank three weeks after firing the chief executive. * SSE - SSE has agreed to purchase a 20 percent stake in Total's Laggan-Tormore gas field and plant for 565 million pounds ($881 million), plus a forecasted investment of 350 million pounds to 2018, the British utility said on Wednesday. * QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT - Quintain Estates and Development is to be bought by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, the London property group said on Wednesday, after receiving a bid valuing the firm at around 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion). * CAPITA - British outsourcing group Capita said it expected organic revenue growth to accelerate in 2016 after it posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and secured 1.6 billion pounds of major contract wins. * GREGGS - British baker Greggs raised its full-year guidance for the second time in three months after posting a 51 percent rise in first half profit that reflected favourable market conditions and well received improvements to its products and shops. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The world's No. 2 cigarette company reported lower revenue for the first half of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and people cutting back on smoking. * NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP - The transport company said it was on course to meet its expectations for the year, after growing operating profit 4.5 percent in the first half. * ANTOFAGASTA - The Chilean miner cut its annual copper output forecast on Wednesday due to a delay in the start up of its Antucoya project, as it posted a double-digit percentage decline in its half-year copper production. * SKY - Record demand for entertainment and broadband in Britain, Germany and Austria helped European pay-TV group Sky to post a slightly better-than-expected 18 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Wednesday. * TULLOW OIL - The oil and gas producer continued operating at a loss in the first half of the year as weak oil prices ate into its revenue. * WIZZ AIR - Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air said its annual profit could come in 10 million euros ($11 million) higher than a previous forecast due to robust demand for travel in the summer season. * JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The British asset manager's net revenue jumped 14 percent in the first half to 169.4 million pounds ($264.33 million), helped by the fund manager's focus on diversification, it said on Wednesday. * RSA - Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might make for British rival RSA would probably be in cash. [ID:nZ8N0YQ00O * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Protesters began gathering in a riverside park in Portland Tuesday evening, planning to drop kayaks in the water to protest Wednesday's scheduled launch of a ship to be used by Royal Dutch Shell for Arctic oil exploration. * GLENCORE - Century Aluminum, which is controlled by Glencore, said it will shut its Ravenswood smelter in West Virginia immediately as it had failed to secure competitive power supply amid tough market conditions. * BANKING - Banks must make painful adjustments to how they operate in a post-crisis world and not rely on policymakers turning back the overall "regulatory dial", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.