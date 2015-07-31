LONDON, July 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 2 to 4 points, or 0.06 percent higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,668.87 points on
Thursday.
* ANTOFAGASTA : Barrick Gold Corp agreed on Thursday to
sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to copper miner Antofagasta
Plc ANTO.L for $1 billion in cash, and both parties stressed that this was just
the start of more cooperation.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
has reached out to potential bidders, including InterContinental Hotels
Group Plc and Wyndham Worldwide Corp, after deciding to explore
a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
* UK ECONOMY: British consumer morale eased in July as concerns about Greece
and the global economy weighed on Britons' outlook for the economic situation
over the next year, a survey showed on Friday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)