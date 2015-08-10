LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Friday, weighed down by sharp drops in broadcaster ITV and bookmaker William Hill, though it outperformed European peers. * One of the leading contenders to head Britain's main opposition party said he might make state ownership of key industries a central part of Labour's ideology once again, restoring a policy famously scrapped by Tony Blair. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton said on Sunday it would cut 380 jobs at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine in Australia, citing global market conditions in the resources sector and a desire to ensure the project was sustainable. * ANGLO AMERICAN - A British investment fund will buy the Chilean copper assets being sold by global miner Anglo American, a Chilean newspaper reported on Saturday, without naming its source or identifying the fund. * DIXONS CARPHONE - The personal data of up to 2.4 million customers of Dixons Carphone may have been exposed in a cyber attack, the electrical goods and mobile phone retailer said on Saturday. * SSE - Forewind has scaled back by a third plans to build wind farms at Dogger Bank in Britain's North Sea, which could nevertheless become the world's largest wind project, it said on Friday. Forewind -- a consortium of energy companies SSE, RWE Innogy UK, Statkraft and Statoil -- gave no specific reason for the decision. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: GHT.L Gresham Computing PLC Earnings Releases ESUR.L esure Group PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)