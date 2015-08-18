(Adds futures price, company news items)

LONDON Aug 18 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose around 0.2 percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,550.30 points on Monday.

* NATIONWIDE : Britain's biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide said a new banking tax will cost the group 300 million pounds ($467 million) over the next five years, impacting its ability to lend.

* PERSIMMON : Housebuilder Persimmon reported higher first-half profits.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell has entered a framework deal with a Chinese energy firm to jointly purchase and distribute liquefied natural gas, Shell said on Tuesday, a rare cooperation between a global energy company and a local private player.

The Obama administration also granted Royal Dutch Shell final clearance on Monday to resume drilling for oil and gas in the environmentally fragile Arctic Ocean for the first time since 2012, a move green groups vowed to fight.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP : Oil services company John Wood Group reported a fall in first-half revenues. It also kept its 2015 outlook unchanged and announced a Gabon contract win from Shell.

* CAIRN ENERGY : Oil explorer Cairn Energy Plc said it expected to start drilling operations at its oilfields in Senegal in the fourth quarter.

* JOHN MENZIES : Distribution and aviation services company John Menzies reported higher first-half revenues.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped again on Tuesday as traders braced for lower refinery consumption after the U.S. summer.

* METALS: London copper slipped towards six-year lows on Tuesday weighed down by slow summer demand and fitful economic growth in China, while a stronger dollar also raised headwinds for commodities.

