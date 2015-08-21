(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON Aug 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures on the index down 1.3 percent at 0645 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index dropped 0.6 percent to 6,367.89 points on Thursday, its lowest close since January.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Novartis has agreed to buy all remaining rights to Ofatumumab from Britain's GlaxoSmithKline for up to $1 billion, boosting the Swiss drugmaker's stable of multiple sclerosis (MS) treatments.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays shareholders who accused the British bank in a lawsuit of inflating its stock price by manipulating the interest rate known as Libor may pursue their case as a class action, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell unit Sarawak Shell Bhd has transferred its 50 percent stake as operator of the MLNG Dua liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant to Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) , Petronas said on Friday.

* PETROCELTIC - Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said on Thursday the Irish High Court had ordered the deletion of a blog after finding that its content had defamed the company.

* Annual pay rises in Britain remained stuck at 2 percent in the three months to July and show little sign of picking up soon, a survey showed on Friday.

