LONDON, Aug 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 214 points lower, or down 3.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial spreadbetter IG. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index marked its biggest weekly loss of the year on Friday after data from China raised investors' concerns over weak global growth and possible deflation. It closed down 2.8 percent at 6,187.65 points, a fall broadly in line with European blue-chip equities. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BNZL.L Bunzl PLC Earnings Releases HEAD.L Headlam Group PLC Earnings Releases AML.L Amlin PLC Earnings Releases (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)