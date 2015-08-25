LONDON, Aug 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 61-66 points or 1-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index closed down 4.7 percent to 5,898.87 points on Monday, hitting its lowest level since late 2012, with all stocks but one in the red and miners leading the slide on growing fears of a China-led global economic slowdown. * Starting salaries advertised in British job postings fell in July compared with a year ago, according to a survey on Tuesday that adds to tentative signs of a cooling labour market. * Illegal migrants found working in Britain will face jail and have their earnings seized under new measures announced by the government on Tuesday. * TESCO - British retailer Tesco has received three separate binding bids for its South Korean unit from a consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co, Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people familiar with the matter said. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has lost a bid to escape a U.S. regulator's lawsuit accusing it of misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying $32 billion of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the financial crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: FSJ.L James Fisher and Sons plc Earnings Releases PFC.L Petrofac Ltd Earnings Releases RGU.L Regus plc Earnings Releases ANTO.L Antofagasta PLC Earnings Releases BLT.L BHP Billiton PLC Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)