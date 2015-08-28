(Adds futures) LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 8 points or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures were flat ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue-chip index rose 3.6 percent on Thursday, recouping all of its losses from this week's bruising sell-off after strong U.S. data calmed global markets rocked by concerns over Chinese growth. * British consumer morale unexpectedly rose in August to match June's 15-year high, as low inflation and a recent pick-up in wages made Britons more upbeat about their financial prospects. * Growth across British services companies surged in August, adding to signs that the strong pace of economic upturn has continued into the second half of this year, a business survey showed on Friday. * DRUGMAKERS - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed on Thursday identifying cheaper versions of biologic drugs with a suffix to distinguish them from their more expensive, branded counterparts. * INMARSAT - The company said Friday's expected launch of its third Global Xpress satellite will allow it to offer mobile broadband service to customers in the remotest regions, giving airline passengers the ability to stream movies and update social media on flights worldwide. * LONMIN - South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin Plc said on Thursday it expected full-year underlying cash costs to stay below its guidance, indicating that its deep cost-cutting measures were beginning to bear fruit. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Shell's Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude oil exports on Thursday after shutting down two key pipelines in the country due to a leak and theft. * TOBACCO COMPANIES - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned the makers of Winston, Natural American Spirit and Nat Sherman cigarettes that they cannot claim their products are "natural" or "additive-free" without regulatory approval. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CCC.L Computacenter PLC Earnings Releases MSLH.L Marshalls PLC Earnings Releases RTN.L Restaurant Group PLC Earnings Releases CDI.L Candover Investments PLC Earnings Releases JLIF.L John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd Earnings Releases TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)