LONDON, Sept 1 UK stocks were set to open lower on Tuesday after data showed China's manufacturing sector was in the grip of its worst slump in several years, with FTSE 100 equity futures down 1.7 percent at 0607 GMT.

Tuesday is the UK market's first trading day this week after closing for a public holiday on Monday.

* ASTRAZENECA - To partner with Valeant on brodalumab product. Under the terms of the agreement, Valeant will make an upfront payment to Astrazeneca of $100 million.

* BWIN - Says receives a revised offer from 888 Holdings, which is being evaluated together with the proposal received from GVC Holdings .

* PUNCH TAVERNS - Sees full-year profits in line with management expectations.

* RENTOKIL - Says it has acquired a new business in the United States, Steritech, for $425 million. Subject to U.S. regulatory approval.

* AGA - Receives approach regarding possible cash offer from Whirlpool Corporation.

* VIRGIN MONEY - CFO Lee Rochford steps down.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Says Puget Sound refinery units normal after power blip.

