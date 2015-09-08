UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,074.52 points in the previous session.
* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0644 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,074.52 points in the previous session.
* BETFAIR, PADDY POWER - Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed on a 5 billion pound ($7.7 billion) merger in a bid to secure leadership of Britain's highly competitive online gambling market.
* AMLIN - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it is in talks to buy UK rival Amlin, the fourth multi-billion deal in as many months by Japanese insurers aggressively expanding overseas.
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - The company said it would sell its Latin American operations to the insurance arm of Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash.
* British retail spending stagnated last month as mixed weather and the later-than-usual date of a public holiday dampened sales of furniture and school clothing and equipment.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron suffered an embarrassing defeat in parliament on Monday after Eurosceptic members of his Conservatives joined forces with opposition lawmakers to reject proposed rules for a European Union membership referendum.
* ASHMORE GROUP - The company reported a rise in profit and revenue even as its assets under management (AuM) fell to $58.9 billion at the end of June, from $75 billion a year ago.
* REDROW - British housebuilder Redrow exceeded expectations on Tuesday as it posted a 53 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, spurred on by the government's "help to buy" scheme designed to help younger and first-time buyers purchase a property.
* HIKMA PHARMACEUTICAL - The drugmaker said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to strengthen its position in the Egyptian market.
* PUNCH TAVERNS PLC - The company said it would sell its 50 percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.50 million) in cash.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re