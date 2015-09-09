(Adds company news)

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 1.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index was up 1.2 percent at 6,146.10 points at the close on Tuesday, buoyed by strong data from the euro zone and hopes for further stimulus for Chinese markets.

* RYANAIR - The Irish airline hiked its annual profit forecast by 25 percent on Wednesday after its summer performance was boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.

* SPORTS DIRECT - The sports retailer said that trading continued to be in line with management expectations over the summer months.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN - The fund manager said that full-year pretax profit fell 5 percent.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The construction firm said full-year pretax profit rose 45 percent.

* BP - A U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday that BP Plc, which in July reached a $18.7 billion settlement of federal, state and local claims over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, must face one of two proposed class-action lawsuits claiming that the oil company defrauded shareholders over the disaster.

* IAG - A British Airways plane caught fire at an airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, but the flames were extinguished and just two people among the 159 passengers and 13 crew onboard suffered minor injuries, McCarran International Airport said on Twitter. British Airways is owned by IAG.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline Plc and its partner Theravance Inc on Tuesday said their inhaled medicine Breo failed to prolong life of patients with chronic respiratory disease in a high-stakes clinical trial of 16,500 people.

* MONITISE - The mobile banking technology company said Chief Executive Elizabeth Buse had decided to leave due to personal reasons, after just about fifteen months in the job.

* British shop prices fell as sharply in August as in July but the price of food edged up for a second month in a row, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* British oil and gas production is set to rise for the first time in 15 years this year as investment in more efficient technology pays off, the industry's association said on Wednesday.

* EU REFERENDUM - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made clear on Wednesday that he would seek a "fair deal" in negotiations with Britain on its continued EU membership but that it must maintain key freedoms, including labour mobility.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kit Rees)