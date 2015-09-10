LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 61 points lower, or down 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent higher at 6,229.01 points in the previous session.

* British property valuers doubled their forecast for house price gains this year after reporting the most widespread price increases since a mini-boom in the early part of 2014.

* China's manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in six years in August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled, signalling stubborn deflation risks in the economy and adding to expectations for further stimulus measures.

* Oil prices fell as weak Japanese and Chinese economic data fuelled concerns that low levels of investment could further erode already slowing global growth.

* London copper slipped from seven-week highs touched the previous session, as profit-taking that began in U.S. equities fed into global markets, and as more soft data on China stoked jitters over its economic growth.

