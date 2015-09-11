(Adds company news, futures)

LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent at 0643 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent at 6,155.81 points at the close on Thursday, snapping its three-day rally.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The leading candidate to win control of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would introduce a punitive windfall tax aimed at recouping money lost by privatising state assets too cheaply if he becomes prime minister in 2020, taking specific aim at RBS.

* GLENCORE - Glencore held talks with Congolese officials in Kinshasa on Thursday over the company's plans to suspend some copper output at its Katanga Mining unit for 18 months, an adviser to the prime minister said.

* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton Ltd plans to spend millions of dollars in a venture with a Canadian power company to promote carbon capture technology to help shore up coal demand.

* ANGLO AMERICAN - Anglo American AAL.L is likely to be the next mining firm to follow Glencore's GLEN.L example in cutting its dividend to help contain debt levels and preserve cash amid a global commodity market slump, analysts and bankers said.

* JD WETHERSPOON - The pub chain reported a small drop in annual profit on Friday as higher costs and new cut price food and drink offers added to its margin pressures.

* ASTRAZENECA - The drugmaker bought a manufacturing facility in the United States from Amgen.

* G4S - The world's biggest security group said it won a $187 million contract to provide security services to a gas plant in Iraq, while in Afghanistan, it renewed a contract to provide protection to the British government.

* STHREE GROUP - The staffing company said it saw its full year profit ahead of expectations.

* APR ENERGY - The power provider said that it successfully removed all remaining assets from Libya.

* FAROE PERTROLEUM - The oil & gas company said that it found no hydrocarbons at Portrush well.

