* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6,117.76 points on Friday.

* Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran left-winger who professes an admiration for Karl Marx, was elected leader of Britain's opposition Labour party on Saturday, a victory that may make a British EU exit more likely and which one former Labour prime minister has said could leave their party unelectable.

* A Bank of England policymaker said interest rates need to rise "relatively soon" as wages pick up, adding to signs that support is gradually building for the first increase in British borrowing costs since before the financial crisis.

* Scottish nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon will include triggers for a second independence referendum in the party's manifesto for the 2016 Scottish election, she said in an interview with the Sunday Herald newspaper.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to prepare a spin-off of its Williams & Glyn-branded retail branches in the second half of 2016, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

