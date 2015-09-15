(Adds future prices, company news items)

LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract slipped down by 0.2 percent on Tuesday, with Brent crude oil prices extending losses as Asia's economic weakness persisted. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,084.59 points on Monday.

* BRITAIN/EU/JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour party said on Monday it should not automatically support any deal negotiated by Prime Minister David Cameron for Britain to remain in the European Union.

* KINGFISHER : Home improvements retailer Kingfisher reported lower first-half adjusted pre-tax profits, but raised its interim dividend.

* ARM : Technology group ARM, whose products are used in Apple smartphones, said trading was in line with the outlook given at its second quarter results.

* OLD MUTUAL : Financial services group Old Mutual said its chief operating officer would be leaving the company.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : The London Stock Exchange confirmed the sale of Proquote to IRESS.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Aberdeen Asset Management announced the takeover of Advance Developing Markets Fund.

* OCADO : Online food retailer Ocado reported higher third quarter sales.

* JAGUAR: Luxury British carmaker Jaguar unveiled its first sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Monday, as the firm continues to rapidly expand its range of models despite a weakening Chinese market.

* VODAFONE INDIA : Vodafone India is in talks to renew a 66 billion rupee outsourcing contract, the Economic Times reported.

* HASTINGS DIRECT: Motor insurer Hastings Direct announced plans for a stock market flotation. Sky News had earlier reported that the flotation could value it at up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.31 billion), triggering a fresh windfall for hundreds of employees. (bit.ly/1M7axRi)

