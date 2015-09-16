(Adds company news)

LONDON, Sept 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 to 23 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.9 percent higher at 6,137.60 points on Tuesday, turning higher as Wall Street gained following a climb in retail sales.

* GLENCORE - British mining and trading group Glencore has launched a share sale representing almost 10 percent of its issued capital as part of its previously announced plans to cut debt.

Glencore said on Wednesday it has raised $2.5 billion through a share placement as part of its plans to cut debt.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC - RBS has agreed to pay $129.6 million to resolve claims by a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to now-failed credit unions, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

* SSE - Britain's Aldbrough gas storage site is undergoing an unplanned outage affecting deliverability, operator SSE said in a market update on Tuesday.

* JD SPORTS - British retailer JD Sports Fashion posted an 82 percent jump in first half profit on Wednesday as sales of trainers and tracksuits continued to surge on the UK high street.

* SERCO - British outsourcing firm Serco has announced the sale of its Business Process Outsourcing operation to private equity firm Blackstone for a total 250 million pounds ($384 million).

* IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES - The British company that supplies graphics technology to Apple forecast a surprise loss for its first half after the semiconductor market turned weaker in the June quarter.

* Britain should use revenues from the shale gas industry to help fund the development of projects that capture carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground, a shale gas industry-funded task force said on Wednesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)