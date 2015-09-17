LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
29 to 33 points higher, or up as much as 0.5 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.5 percent stronger at 6,229.21 points in
the previous session.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will issue its latest rate decision at the end of
a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. A rate hike would be the first in the
United States in nearly a decade. Fed also will issue a fresh set of economic
projections that will provide insight into the expected pace of any subsequent
rate hikes and other key economic matters.
* GLENCORE - The company is in talks with Franco-Nevada Corp
, Silver Wheaton Corp, Royal Gold Inc and two other
companies to sell portions of the future production of three South American
copper mines, two sources with knowledge of the talks said.
* PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS - Britain's largest consolidator of closed
life funds is in talks to buy smaller rival Guardian Financial Services in a
deal that could cost over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), Sky News said on
Wednesday.
