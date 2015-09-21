LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down about 22 points, or 0.4 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue-chip index ended 1.3 percent lower at 6,104.11 points in the
previous session. It is down about 7 percent so far this year.
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP - Zurich Insurance Group AG
abandoned its proposed 5.6 billion pound ($8.7 billion) bid for British insurer
RSA Insurance Group after forecasting a $200 million loss in its general
insurance business in the third quarter, and announcing $275 million in losses
from explosions at a container storage station in China.
* Britain will provide 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of initial support
for a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in southwest England, Finance
Minister George Osborne will announce on Monday in China, which is backing the
project.
* London copper slipped to the weakest in a fortnight on Monday, as jitters
lingered over the health of the global economy after the U.S. Federal Reserve
last week delayed an interest rate rise.
* Oil prices rose by around one percent as U.S. drilling slowed and analysts
estimated that $1.5 trillion worth of planned American production investment was
uneconomical at prices of $50 per barrel or lower.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)