LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged down on Wednesday, extending a pull-back from the previous session, with poor manufacturing data from China again raising concerns about the pace of growth in the world's second-biggest economy.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.8 percent at 5,935.84 points on Tuesday.

* CHINA: Activity in China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September, a private survey showed, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy that could spell more turmoil for financial markets.

* BBA AVIATION : British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc has proposed to buy U.S. competitor Landmark Aviation for $2.06 billion.

* SMITHS GROUP : Medical technology company Smiths Group said its CEO would be stepping down.

* DIAGEO : Drinks company Diageo said it was performing in line with expectations.

* SWISS RE /GUARDIAN FINANCIAL: Swiss Re AG said on Wednesday its business unit Admin Re would buy Guardian Financial Services from private equity firm Cinven for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).

* BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton confirmed on Wednesday it paid no tax on its global marketing base in Singapore, but said it was not the only reason for using the island state as a commodities trading hub and that it paid a fair share of tax worldwide

* UBM : Cision, a provider of public relations software and intelligence, is working on a bid to acquire press release distributor PR Newswire Association LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

* PREMIER OIL : Premier Oil said production remained ahead of its full-year guidance.

* OIL PRICE: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, reversing early gains, as weak economic data from China weighed on commodities and added to the woes of an oversupplied market that has seen prices more than halve since June 2014.

* METALS PRICES: London copper was near its lowest level in four weeks on Wednesday and at risk of falling further after a survey revealed worsening factory activity in China, and a growing risk that the world's second-largest economy is headed for a hard landing.

