LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 41-48 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5 percent at 5,958.86 points on
Monday.
* GLENCORE : Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares
were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock
plunged on debt worries a day earlier.
* JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour
Party will promise in a speech on Tuesday to make decisions by nationwide
consultation - an approach critics say could cause confusion about party policy
and deepen internal divisions.
* BRITAIN/CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first state
visit to Britain next month, the British government said on Tuesday, 10 years
after the last such visit by a Chinese president.
* LION CAPITAL/KURT GEIGER: British private equity firm Lion Capital, former
owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the
upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky
News reported citing people familiar with the matter.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)