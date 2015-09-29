LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 41-48 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5 percent at 5,958.86 points on Monday.

* GLENCORE : Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier.

* JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will promise in a speech on Tuesday to make decisions by nationwide consultation - an approach critics say could cause confusion about party policy and deepen internal divisions.

* BRITAIN/CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first state visit to Britain next month, the British government said on Tuesday, 10 years after the last such visit by a Chinese president.

* LION CAPITAL/KURT GEIGER: British private equity firm Lion Capital, former owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky News reported citing people familiar with the matter.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)