LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 1.3
percent on Tuesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 2.5 percent at 5,958.86 points on
Monday.
* GLENCORE : Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares
were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock
plunged on debt worries a day earlier.
* JEREMY CORBYN: The new left-wing leader of Britain's opposition Labour
Party will promise in a speech on Tuesday to make decisions by nationwide
consultation - an approach critics say could cause confusion about party policy
and deepen internal divisions.
* BRITAIN/CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make his first state
visit to Britain next month, the British government said on Tuesday, 10 years
after the last such visit by a Chinese president.
* WOLSELEY : Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley plc
lowered its outlook for revenue growth on Tuesday, saying it expected industrial
markets in North America to remain challenging and little growth in a
competitive British market.
* EUROMONEY : Euromoney agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in Zanbato.
* BOOHOO : Boohoo posted higher H1 profits.
* QUINDELL : Quindell said it received a "notice of intended claim"
from a law firm.
* PANMURE GORDON : Panmure Gordon posted a first-half pre-tax loss.
* LION CAPITAL/KURT GEIGER: British private equity firm Lion Capital, former
owner of high-end footwear designer Jimmy Choo, is considering returning to the
upscale footwear market with a takeover of luxury shoe retailer Kurt Geiger, Sky
News reported citing people familiar with the matter.
