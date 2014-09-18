LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 15 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent, or 11.34 points, at 6,780.90 points on Wednesday.

* SCOTLAND INDEPENDENCE VOTE: Just hours before Scotland's independence referendum, the fate of the United Kingdom rests on hundreds of thousands of wavering Scottish voters, as opinion polls showed supporters of the 307-year union just a whisker ahead of secessionists.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Britain's healthcare cost agency NICE has recommended a third new drug for melanoma, this time from GlaxoSmithKline , after the drugmaker offered to supply it at a discount to the state-run National Health Service.

* COPPER: London copper slipped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed rates will stay low in the short term.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)