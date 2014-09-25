LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 1-2 points, or flat in percentage terms, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.5 percent, or 30.19 points, at 6,706.27 points on Wednesday.

* BANK OF ENGLAND: The Bank of England will have to move more quickly on interest rates if it sees that wage increases are not matched by productivity gains, Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in an interview published on Thursday.

* BARCLAYS : Britain's anti-fraud agency has asked former Barclays executives to give evidence as part of an investigation into undisclosed payments the bank made to Qatari investors in 2008, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* BRITAIN/ISLAMIC STATE AIR STRIKES: Prime Minister David Cameron said he wanted Britain to join U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State militant group after the Iraqi government requested London's help and he recalled parliament to secure its approval for military action.

* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production fell by more than 20 percent in August because of the timing of holidays and repairs to a major plant but output so far in 2014 remains ahead of last year, an industry body said on Thursday.

