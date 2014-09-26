LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
flat to lower on Friday, keeping it on course for its biggest weekly loss since
June 2013. December futures on the index were down 0.1 percent at 0625
GMT.
* On Thursday, FTSE 100 tumbled 66.56 points, or 1 percent, to 6,639.71
points, its lowest close since Aug. 13.
* Asking prices for houses in England and Wales flatlined in September for
the first time in 19 months, according to a survey on Friday that showed a small
fall in prices in London.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group has sold 161 million
pounds ($262.5 million) worth of shares in UK lender TSB at a price of
280 pence a share.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays has settled a lawsuit with London trading
firm CF Partners after a judge found that the British bank had misused
confidential information during its acquisition of a Swedish carbon trading
company.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - The London Stock Exchange has received
take-up of 97.07 percent on its rights issue to fund a planned $2.7 billion
takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset manager Frank Russell.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC - Aberdeen Asset Management said on
Friday its Asian unit has been given a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor licence (RQFII) and plans to launch a China A share investment fund.
* ASTRAZENECA - A combination drug for chronic lung disease from
Spain's Almirall, one of a number of respiratory medicines being
acquired by AstraZeneca, has been recommended for approval by European
regulators.
* SAINSBURY'S - The grocer said on Friday that from Oct. 2 it will
only benchmark prices with Wal-Mart's Asda, no longer including troubled
market leader Tesco in its price comparison scheme.
* DE LA RUE - The banknote printer has warned on profit for both
the current and next year, blaming deteriorating trading conditions.
* SHANKS GROUP PLC - The waste manager said it expected full-year
results to be about 15 percent below management's estimates, hurt by weakness at
its solid waste business in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
* SISTEMA - A Russian court has seized shares in oil company
Bashneft that are owned by Sistema, a conglomerate controlled by
wealthy businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov, over alleged violations in the oil
firm's sale.
