LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
2 to 5 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Monday , according to
* Futures for the index were down 0.1 percent at 0638 GMT.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher, or 9.68 points, at
6,649.39 points, on Friday.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank has suspended some of its Hong Kong
banking operations, including over-the-counter services and cheque deposits,
until further notice due to "situations in certain areas", the Asia-focused
lender said on Monday.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - The company warned on Monday that profit in its
UK construction services division would be around 75 million pounds ($122
million) less than expected due to additional losses and writedowns across a
number of contracts.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported it was restarting a unit
at its Scotford upgrader facility near Edmonton, Alberta, according to a message
recorded on a community information telephone line on Saturday.
* BP - The Daily Telegraph said Shell and BP are in the final
running for a fiercely fought-over deal to operate some of the biggest onshore
oilfields in the Persian Gulf, in what would be potentially a major triumph for
British business in the region.
* COMPASS GROUP - The company said its year outlook remained
unchanged and that its operating margin for the year was expected to increase by
10 basis points.nL6N0RU0GL
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank raised 261 million pounds ($424
million) from selling more shares in its U.S. business Citizens after
banks underwriting its stock market listing took up an option to buy extra
shares, sources told Reuters.
* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The company said that assets under
management rose 3 percent to 331.2 billion pounds ($537.60 billion) at
end-August, boosted by performance and favourable foreign exchange moves, and a
slowdown in the pace of outflows.
* THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - The LSE is attempting to
increase the number of listings of African companies in the UK, which follows
strong interest coming from institutional investors from the region, the
Financial Times reported.
* TESCO - Initial warnings from the insider who blew the whistle on
a 250 million pounds ($406 million) accounting scandal at Britain's biggest
retailer were ignored, the Sunday Times reported, citing a senior source at the
supermarket.
* BAE SYSTEMS - The British defence company said it remained on
track to report annual earnings in line with its guidance, even as it reported
several impairment charges.
* ASTRAZENECA - Continuing to give AstraZeneca's drug Iressa plus
chemotherapy to lung cancer patents whose disease has worsened after previously
taking the medicine on its own does not provide any benefit. Some doctors had
hoped that extending the use of Iressa in combination with chemotherapy would
help to keep cancers at bay.
* London copper slipped to its lowest in more than three months on Monday,
pressured by a stronger dollar and questions over economic growth in top metals
user China.
* Brent crude oil fell below $97 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday, moving
closer to a two-year low hit last week due to weak data from major buyer China
and a stronger U.S. dollar.
(1 US dollar = 0.6163 British pound)
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)