LONDON, Sept 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 3 points lower, or down 0.05 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip index closed 2.79 points lower, or 0.04 percent, at 6,646.60 points in the previous session. The index, which dropped 2.8 percent last week, is down 1.5 percent so far this year.

* Investors will keep a close eye on Asia-focussed stocks, with tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters extending a blockade of Hong Kong streets on Tuesday, stockpiling supplies and erecting makeshift barricades ahead of what some fear may be a push by police to clear the roads before Chinese National Day.

* SHIRE - AbbVie's chief executive has sought to quash any doubts that AbbVie would go through with its acquisition of Shire in the wake of the Treasury's proposed changes to U.S. inversion rules, the Wall Street Journal said.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The State-backed bank said late on Monday it would invest more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to improve services for its commercial and corporate customers.

* London copper was flat but not far off three-month lows on Tuesday after a private sector reading of China's factory health fell slightly from initial estimates, with the metal facing its steepest monthly loss since March on a looming jump in supply.

* Brent crude futures edged back down towards $97 a barrel on Tuesday because of ample supplies, a lacklustre global economy and the strengthening of the dollar to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

WOLSELEY PLC PRELIM

ICAP PLC TRADING

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com