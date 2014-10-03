LONDON Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* December futures on the index were up 0.7 percent by 0623 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index slid to its lowest closing level this year on Thursday, ending down by 111.13 points, or 1.7 percent, at 6,446.39 points, on disappointment with the European Central Bank's latest stimulus measures.

* The FTSE 100 index has endured a torrid week - down more than 3 percent so far, its worst performance this year - leaving it looking more "oversold" on its 14-day Relative Strength Index, a technical momentum indicator, than it has in more than three years.

* Investors are now focusing on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, set for release later on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have hired 215,000 workers in September, up from a disappointing 142,000 in August.

EASYJET : The low-cost airline lifted its annual profit forecast, after it benefited from lower than expected fuel costs, favourable exchange rate moves and a two-week strike at rival airline Air France-KLM.

* DEBENHAMS, SPORTS DIRECT : Britain's biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct said it had acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams, the country's second-biggest department store company, in a deal which strengthens ties between the retailers.

* BP : BP Plc asked a U.S. court to reconsider a September ruling that found the company "grossly negligent" for the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, a finding that boosted its potential liabilities by about $18 billion.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS has hired Goldman Sachs to seek buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell potential suitors that they will not be allowed to use the Coutts brand, the Financial Times reported.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright, editing by Francesco Canepa)