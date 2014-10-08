LONDON Oct 8 Britain's FTSE 100 December futures contract
was down by 0.5 percent on Wednesday, with concerns about a
global economic slowdown set to weigh on stock markets. For more on the factors
* The UK blue chip index ended 1 percent lower at 6,495.58 points on
Tuesday.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays PLC on Tuesday urged a New York court to toss
the state attorney general's fraud case over how the bank ran its private U.S.
trading venue, saying the case oversteps state securities laws and offers no
proof any investors were hurt.
* VODAFONE /SWISSCOM : Telecom operator Swisscom is
considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is
worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone,
sources familiar with the situation said.
* ANGLO AMERICAN : Global miner Anglo American is planning to
initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile and a smelter
worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar
with the matter.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil major Shell has started oil production
from the Gumusut-Kakap floating platform off the Malaysian coast, the company
said on Wednesday.
* GW PHARMACEUTICALS : A pioneering cannabis drug developed by
British firm GW Pharmaceuticals for treating spasticity in multiple sclerosis
has been rejected as not cost-effective in the company's home market.
* FIRST GROUP : Transport company FirstGroup guided towards a
stronger second half of the year and said it did not expect its medium term
targets to be hindered by the loss of a contract to run a rail service in
Scotland.
* LONDON MINING : Debt-laden iron ore miner London Mining Plc warned
that there would be little or no value remaining in its shares and other
securities under the currently proposed structure, as it talks with potential
strategic investors.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: Growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in
September as new business cooled, a private survey showed on Wednesday,
reinforcing signs of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy that could
prompt more stimulus measures.
* OIL: Brent crude futures fell below $91 a barrel on Wednesday, to its
lowest since June 2012, holding to a months-long tumble in prices as lower
economic growth forecasts raised new concerns about global oil demand amid
rising U.S. inventory levels.
* UK RETAIL SECTOR: Prices in British shops fell last month at a faster
pace, driven down by a steep decline in prices for non-food products, the
British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
