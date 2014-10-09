LONDON Oct 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 67 to 70 points, or 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent, or 13.34 points, at 6,482.24 points on Wednesday.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Federal Reserve officials want to tie an interest-rate rise to U.S. economic progress, but the minutes of their last policy meeting show they are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto said falling iron ore prices would lead to the elimination of 125 million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost producers in 2014.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays Plc has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing the British bank of manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.

* UK ECONOMY: The British Chambers of Commerce warned of a "first alarm bell" for Britain's rapid economic recovery after firms reported the weakest export growth in almost two years and a big slowdown in manufacturing.

* LONDON HOUSE PRICES: London house prices fell last month for the first time in more than three years, and prices nationwide showed their smallest increase in 15 months, a major house price survey showed on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)