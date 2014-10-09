LONDON Oct 9 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract rose
0.7 percent on Thursday, with the London stock market set to track gains on
global equities due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not start
hiking interest rates until the economy becomes strong enough to absorb such a
move.
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.2 percent, or 13.34 points, at
6,482.24 points on Wednesday.
* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Federal Reserve officials want to tie an
interest-rate rise to U.S. economic progress, but the minutes of their last
policy meeting show they are struggling with how to come to grips with the dual
threats of a stronger dollar and a global slowdown.
* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto said falling iron ore prices would lead to
the elimination of 125 million tonnes of iron ore supply among higher cost
producers in 2014.
* The Bank of England holds a policy meeting on Thursday.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays has agreed to pay nearly $20 million to
resolve a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing the British bank of manipulating
the Libor benchmark interest rate, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
* OLD MUTUAL : Insurance and financial services group Old Mutual said
it had priced the IPO of OM Asset Management at $14 per share.
* HAYS : British recruiting firm Hays reported an underlying 9
percent rise in first-quarter net fees on Thursday, boosted by good performances
across all its regions including Britain, Australia and Germany.
* JOHN WOOD GROUP : Oil and gas services company John Wood Group said
it was trading in line with expectations.
* NEW BRITAIN PALM OIL : Papua New Guinea palm oil producer New
Britain Palm Oil said on Thursday it had received a 1.07 billion pounds ($1.73
billion) takeover offer from Malaysia's Sime Darby.
* VICTREX : Polymers producer Victrex posted higher sales volumes.
* PAYDAY LENDERS: Britain's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) announced
moves to encourage competition between payday lenders.
* UK ECONOMY: The British Chambers of Commerce warned of a "first alarm
bell" for Britain's rapid economic recovery after firms reported the weakest
export growth in almost two years and a big slowdown in manufacturing.
* LONDON HOUSE PRICES: London house prices fell last month for the first
time in more than three years, and prices nationwide showed their smallest
increase in 15 months, a major house price survey showed on Thursday.
