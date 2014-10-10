(Adds futures, company news)

EDINBURGH Oct 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures on the index down 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.8 percent, or 50.39 points, at 6,431.85 to post its lowest close since October 2013 on Thursday, giving away early gains in a broad-based sell-off as investors fretted over signs of serious weakening in the euro zone economy.

* The S&P 500 on Thursday posted its largest percentage decline in six months on concerns about the strength of the global economy and its effect on corporate earnings.

* Brent crude futures tumbled nearly $2 to below $89 a barrel on Friday, hit by the weakening economic outlook, while gold, considered a safe haven in times of uncertainty, was set for its best week since June.

* VODAFONE - India's Bombay High Court has ruled in favour of Vodafone in a transfer pricing dispute, two television stations reported on Friday.

* OLD MUTUAL - Sky News reported on Thursday that South African financial services group Old Mutual PLC is in advanced talks to acquire Quilter Cheviot, which it said is Britain's second-biggest independent wealth manager, for about 650 million pounds ($1.05 billion).

* TULLOW OIL - The oil explorer says the Sputnik-1 well offshore Gabon is "encouraging" in its latest well update.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT - The fund management firm said assets under management (AuM) dropped to 31.7 billion pounds ($51.12 billion) in the September quarter from 33.1 billion at the end of June.

