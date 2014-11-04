LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by 1 to 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent at 6,487.97 points on
Monday.
* WILLIAM HILL : Leading British bookmaker William Hill said on
Monday its Manila service centre would be investigated due to allegations
relating to illegal gambling activities in the Philippines.
* VIRGIN MONEY: UK lender Virgin Money is seeking to go ahead with its
postponed London stock market listing amid firmer market conditions by the end
of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* UNITED BISCUITS: Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding has bought
UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits, in a deal it said
made it the world's third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand into
new markets.
* COPPER: London copper held its ground on Tuesday after global factory
growth showed a surprise uptick and manufacturing activity accelerated in the
United States, but modest prospects in China and Europe kept prices back from
further gains.
* UK POLITICS: Liberal Democrat Norman Baker has resigned as Home Office
minister after a struggle with his boss, Home Secretary Theresa May, The
Independent reported.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)