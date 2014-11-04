LONDON Nov 4 Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract edged
down by 0.2 percent on Tuesday, with commodity stocks in focus as iron prices
dropped to close to their weakest level since 2009 while Brent crude oil prices
also fell. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.9 percent at 6,487.97 points on
Monday.
* LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurer Legal & General saw a rise in net cash
generation in the first nine months of 2014, helped by sales of bulk annuities.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Associated British Foods posted a 6
percent rise in full year earnings, with strong performances from the group's
Primark discount fashion chain and grocery division offseting the adverse impact
of lower sugar prices.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Imperial Tobacco Group reported declines in
full-year revenue and profit on Tuesday, hurt by currency exchange rates and a
reduction of inventories in several markets.
* GLENCORE : Glencore posted a 8 percent increase in copper output
in the first nine months of the year thanks to strong production from its
African operations and said its trading arm performed in line with its
expectations.
* ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Definiens, a private
company that has developed a way of unlocking information from cancer tissue
samples, for an initial $150 million.
* GREENE KING /SPIRIT PUB : Greene King said it had reached
an agreement to buy rival pub operator Spirit Pub.
* WEIR : Engineering firm Weir Group Plc said orders in the third
quarter rose 14 percent on a constant currency basis, helped by strength in its
oil and gas business.
* PERSIMMON : Britain's biggest housebuilder by market cap Persimmon
said on Tuesday its operating profits would rise in the second half of the year,
boosted by improving margins and strong consumer confidence.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty said chief
financial officer Duncan Macgrath would leave the business in 2015.
* WILLIAM HILL : Leading British bookmaker William Hill said on
Monday its Manila service centre would be investigated due to allegations
relating to illegal gambling activities in the Philippines.
* VIRGIN MONEY: UK lender Virgin Money is seeking to go ahead with its
postponed London stock market listing amid firmer market conditions by the end
of next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* UNITED BISCUITS: Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding has bought
UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits, in a deal it said
made it the world's third-biggest biscuit maker and would help it expand into
new markets.
* IRON ORE PRICES: Iron ore dropped to near its weakest level since 2009
and looks poised for further losses as a supply glut kept the pressure on the
commodity that has fallen 42 percent this year.
* COPPER: London copper held its ground on Tuesday after global factory
growth showed a surprise uptick and manufacturing activity accelerated in the
United States, but modest prospects in China and Europe kept prices back from
further gains.
* UK POLITICS: Liberal Democrat Norman Baker has resigned as Home Office
minister after a struggle with his boss, Home Secretary Theresa May, The
Independent reported.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)