LONDON Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 11-18 points on Friday, or 0.2-0.3 percent higher according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent at 6,551.15 points on Thursday.

* MIKE ASHLEY/DEBENHAMS /SPORTS DIRECT : Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley has sold the 4.6 percent stake he bought in Debenhams last month, and taken a complex financial option over a further stake that bets the shares will not fall below a certain level.

* PLAYTECH : Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it expected to meet full-year market earnings expectations regardless of potential changes to online gambling regulations in Malaysia.

* CENTRICA : Direct Energy Business and Xpress Natural Gas have started construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG) production facility and distribution terminal in Manheim, New York, according to a joint statement by the companies on Thursday. Direct Energy, one of region's biggest energy providers, is a North American subsidiary of Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica PLC.

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE PROBE: U.S. regulators plan to join their UK peers in a multi-billion-dollar settlement with a group of the biggest global banks accused of manipulating the foreign exchange market, sources familiar with the matter said, adding the deal could come as early as next week.

* UK POLITICS/ED MILIBAND: Ed Miliband, the leader of Britain's centre-left opposition Labour party, on Thursday described media reports that members of his own party were conspiring to oust him as "nonsense", as he sought to keep his bid to become prime minister on track.

