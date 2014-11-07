LONDON Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 futures edged up 0.2 percent on Friday, with the cash market seen remaining in a tight range as investors refrain from chasing stocks higher ahead of key U.S. monthly jobs data. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent at 6,551.15 points on Thursday.

* U.S. NON-FARM PAYROLLS: U.S. employers likely hired new workers at a fairly brisk clip last month, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face of slowing global demand. Employers probably added 231,000 new jobs to their payrolls after boosting them by 248,000 in September, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast holding steady at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.

* NATIONAL GRID : British electrical and gas utility firm National Grid Plc said first-half adjusted pretax profit rose 16 percent, helped by strength in its UK business.

* INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP : International Consolidated Airlines Group, the company behind the British Airways and Iberia airlines, laid out plans to pay a maiden dividend, signalling confidence in future growth or three years after it was formed by a merger in 2011.

* ADMIRAL : British motor insurer Admiral Group said turnover fell in the third quarter by 3 percent from a year earlier in the competitive domestic car insurance market.

* RENTOKIL INITIAL : British services firm Rentokil Initial posted a 15.4 percent rise in underlying pretax profits for the third quarter, helped by growth in its North America and Asia Pacific regions.

* MIKE ASHLEY/DEBENHAMS /SPORTS DIRECT : Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley has sold the 4.6 percent stake he bought in Debenhams last month, and taken a complex financial option over a further stake that bets the shares will not fall below a certain level.

* PLAYTECH : Gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it expected to meet full-year market earnings expectations regardless of potential changes to online gambling regulations in Malaysia.

* CENTRICA : Direct Energy Business and Xpress Natural Gas have started construction of a compressed natural gas (CNG) production facility and distribution terminal in Manheim, New York, according to a joint statement by the companies on Thursday. Direct Energy, one of region's biggest energy providers, is a North American subsidiary of Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica PLC.

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE PROBE: U.S. regulators plan to join their UK peers in a multi-billion-dollar settlement with a group of the biggest global banks accused of manipulating the foreign exchange market, sources familiar with the matter said, adding the deal could come as early as next week.

* UK POLITICS/ED MILIBAND: Ed Miliband, the leader of Britain's centre-left opposition Labour party, on Thursday described media reports that members of his own party were conspiring to oust him as "nonsense", as he sought to keep his bid to become prime minister on track.

