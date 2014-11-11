LONDON Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,611.25 points in the previous session.

* BP - The oil major has failed to persuade a federal judge to oust the administrator overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

* J SAINSBURY'S - The grocer's appeal against arch rival Tesco PLC's "Price Promise" advertising campaign has been dismissed by Britain's High Court.

* Brent crude traded around $82 a barrel on Tuesday, just above a four-year low hit last week, with a firm dollar and robust production from U.S. shale oil fields offsetting a drop in output in Libya.

* London zinc prices edged higher on Tuesday as supply concerns resurfaced following a strike at a Peruvian mine, while London copper was little changed after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session.

