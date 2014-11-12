LONDON Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 1-9 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent at 6,627.40 points on Tuesday, marking its highest closing level since late September.

BANKS: Britain fined five major banks including UBS and Citigroup 1.1 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) for failings in currency trading in a landmark settlement after a scandal that has roiled the world's largest market. HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan also settled UK allegations of failures after a year-long probe that has put the largely unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash with dozens of dealers suspended or fired.

U.S. regulator the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined five banks more than $1.4 billion for the attempted manipulation of foreign exchange rates. The CFTC said it had imposed penalties of $310 million on both Citibank and JPMorgan, $290 million each on Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS and $275 million on HSBC.

BHP BILLITON : BHP Billiton is redoubling its efforts to secure supplies to feed its Australian Nickel West division, industry sources said, after it rejected offers to sell the business.

A subtle shift may be taking place within OPEC as it heads into its most important meeting in years, according to delegates with the producer group, as the discussion over whether it needs to cut output to defend oil revenues quietly intensifies.

