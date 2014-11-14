LONDON Nov 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index headed for a
steady open on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Futures for the index were 0.1 percent higher by 0734 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,635.45 points on
Thursday.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Apollo Global Management is planning to
bid for all GlaxoSmithKline's mature drugs, joining an auction expected to value
the business at more than $3 billion, according to four people familiar with the
process.
* GLENCORE - The world's largest exporter of thermal coal plans to
shut its Australian mines for three weeks to help attack a crippling global
supply glut that has pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.
* IMI - The British engineering company said it would acquire Bopp &
Reuther Holding GmbH for an enterprise value of 152.6 million euros (about $190
million) to strengthen its power sector offering in emerging markets.
* AGGREKO - The company said trading since its interim results in
August had been in line with its expectations and underlying group revenue in
the third quarter was 6 percent ahead of the same period last year.
* BP - A U.S. judge weighing how much BP should be punished for the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill on Thursday refused to overturn his own finding
that the oil company's conduct was "grossly negligent."
* J SAINSBURY - The company launched an offering of c. 400 million
pounds convertible bonds due 2019 and the proceeds will be used to refinance
sainsbury's 190 million pounds convertible bonds redeemed in July 2014.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank's securities unit will now exit
its U.S. mortgage trading business after originally planning to shrink it by
two-thirds.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The company has been fined by HM
Revenue & Customs for oversupplying cigarettes into Belgium which can be
smuggled back into the UK, the Times reported.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank is shedding 1,250 jobs as it cuts
costs and changes the way it sells insurance products in its branches, the
Guardian reported.
* BT - The company is planning to scrap its Wholesale unit and fold
the multi-billion-pound business into Openreach, the monopoly division that
controls Britain's national telecoms infrastructure, the Telegraph reported.
* HOME RETAIL GROUP - Discount retailer B&M is in
talks with Home Retail Group, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, to buy
dozens of its Homebase do-it-yourself (DIY) stores, Sky News reported on
Thursday.
* BAE SYSTEMS - The U.S. unit of Britain's BAE Systems on Thursday
filed suit in a U.S. federal court to block South Korea's demand that the
company pay $43.26 million to Seoul for costs incurred in a now-canceled program
to upgrade F-16 fighter jets.
* VIRGIN MONEY - Toscafund, an investment manager that has a large
stake in rival bank Aldermore, is among a group of blue-chip
backers that bought shares in Virgin Money ahead of its initial public offering
in London on Thursday, Sky News reported.
