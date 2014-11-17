LONDON Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 to 33 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,654.37 points.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday that Europe and the United States had sent a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will be isolated from the world community if the crisis in Ukraine is not resolved.

* RECKITT BENCKISER - The UK consumer goods group is expected this week to launch the spin-off of its pharmaceuticals division when it reveals detailed plans to list it on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* SPORTS DIRECT - Britain's opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband criticised retailer Sports Direct on Saturday over its policy of hiring most staff on "zero hours" contracts, saying it was a "bad place to work", the

* TALKTALK - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has struck a mobile services deal with Telefonica UK to launch the services over its network as the group looks to grow the market for so-called "quad play" services bundling TV, broadband and fixed and mobile telecoms, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

