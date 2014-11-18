(Adds company news, futures)
EDINBURGH Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 8 to 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent higher at 6,671.97 points,
supported after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional
monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.
* ASTRAZENECA - The British pharmaceutical, determined to show it
has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer
in May, said it had made good progress in developing a pipeline of new
drugs.
* EASYJET - British low-cost airline easyJet reported a 21.5 percent
jump in annual profit, in line with its expectations, prompting it to raise its
dividend as it guided that forward bookings were slightly ahead for the winter
season.
* BALFOUR BEATTY - Troubled British infrastructure group Balfour
Beatty said it had made progress towards addressing the management issues around
its UK construction business, as it reaffirmed its profit outlook for the full
year.
* MARKS & SPENCER - British retailer Marks & Spencer poached John
Lewis' chief financial officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance
late on Monday.
* SALAMANDER ENERGY - A consortium led by Spain's Compania Espanola
de Petroleos (CEPSA) said on Monday it was withdrawing from the bidding to
acquire oil firm Salamander Energy, reducing the competition for rival
suitor Ophir.
* QUINDELL - Rob Terry will step down as chairman of British IT
outsourcer and consultancy firm Quindell PLC, Sky News reported on
Monday.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson