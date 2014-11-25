LONDON Nov 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent at 6,729.79 points at the close on Monday, pausing near a two-month high after a fifth straight week of gains.

* GLENCORE - Peabody Energy Corp and Glencore Plc have agreed to form a joint venture at two neighbouring mines in Australia's Hunter Valley, in a bid to slash costs amid a slump in coal prices.

* BANKS - U.S. prosecutors will travel to London in the coming weeks to interview traders about currency market manipulation, the latest sign that authorities are closer to filing criminal charges stemming from the long-running probe, sources told Reuters.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

De La Rue Half Year 2014/2015 Earnings Release

KCOM Group Half Year 2013/2014 Earnings Release

Topps Tiles Full Year 2014 Earnings Release

Chemring Group Post-Close Trading Update

Caledonia Investments Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

Quintain Estates Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

Paragon Group Full Year 2014 Earnings Release

Mitchells & Butlers Full Year 2014 Earnings Release

Immunodiagnostic Sys Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

IG Group Holdings Half Year 2015 Trading Statement Release

AO World PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

Kingfisher PLC Q3 2014 Kingfisher PLC Trading Update

