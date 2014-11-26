(Updates company news)

LONDON Nov 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The index reached a two-month high last week.

* BT - Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.

* WOLSELEY - The British plumbing supplies group posted a 13 percent rise in underlying trading profit in the first quarter of its financial year, lifted by stronger trading in its U.S., UK and the Nordic regions.

* COMPASS GROUP - Britain's Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profits on strong demand in its North American and emerging markets divisions.

* UNITED UTILITIES - The utility firm reported a pretax profit of 221 million pounds.

* THOMAS COOK - British holiday company Thomas Cook said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping down, two years after leading a turnaround of the group. The company reported results broadly in line with expectations, although it warned that growth would moderate next year.

* BRTIVIC - The British soft drinks group posted a nearly 18 percent rise in full-year operating profit, ahead of its own expectations, helped by higher revenue and cost-savings.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid and Mail Online website reported full-year results slightly ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and said it was well positioned to deliver long-term growth.

* BANKS - Bad behaviour that has cost British banks 38.5 billion pounds ($60 billion) in fines and compensation over the past 15 years will take a generation to fix, an independent think tank said on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC was implicated in a report filed on Tuesday which the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.

* INSURERS - Billions of pounds in savings that retiring British workers would have swapped for an income for life are up for grabs after recent rule changes - and fund managers are battling insurers for a slice of it.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)