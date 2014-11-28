LONDON Nov 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 ended 5.75 points lower, or down 0.1 percent on Thursday, at 6,723.42 points.

* BT - Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of Britain's fourth largest mobile operator 3 Group, is preparing a bid for EE or O2, the mobile groups already in talks on a deal with BT Group, several sources familiar with the matter said.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto deferred plans to build a $1 billion mine in Australia, stepping up cost cuts amid a plunge in iron ore prices so it can deliver on a vow to boost returns to shareholders.

* HSBC - Argentina has charged HSBC with aiding more than 4,000 clients to evade taxes by stashing their money in secret Swiss bank accounts, the country's AFIP tax authority said on Thursday.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - Britain's biggest drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, fired an executive from its South African unit for refusing to appear for a performance review, which was called a week after he complained of racial discrimination in the workplace, Bloomberg reported, citing company documents.

* Regulator Ofgem set out on Friday plans for Britain's energy suppliers to invest 17 billion pounds ($26.7 billion) into renewing and maintaining the UK's electricity network and connecting its small-scale regeneration.

* British house price growth slowed in line with economists' forecasts this month, as activity continued to remain relatively weak, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

* SSE - The company received Ofgem's final determination for electricity distribution price control for eight years from 1 April 2015.

* Nathan Tinkler, the former mining magnate who lost his fortune because of a slump in coal prices, expects global mining companies such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to put their coal assets up for sale.

* Brent crude was down 1.5 percent to below $72 a barrel on Friday, adding to the previous session's plunge after OPEC decided not to cut oil output to support prices which came after Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for output reductions. Brent has tumbled nearly 40 percent since June.

