LONDON Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 3 points lower, or down 0.04 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.95 percent higher at 6,742.84 points on Friday.

* BP - The company is to axe middle managers and could freeze projects as it grapples with the plummeting oil price, The Sunday Times reported, citing finance director Brian Gilvary.

* Oil prices fell more than a dollar at one stage on Monday after Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for Brent crude, approaching a five-year low hit early this month, and the market got little support from mixed Chinese trade data.

* China's imports shrank unexpectedly in November while export growth slowed, fueling concerns the world's second-largest economy could be facing a sharper slowdown and adding pressure on policymakers to ramp up stimulus measures.

* London copper was steady on Monday and holding above last week's four-and-a-half-year lows, with expectations of further stimulus from China supporting prices after trade data was weaker than expected.

