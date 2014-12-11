LONDON Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's main equity index fell on Wednesday for a third consecutive day
as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100
index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points -
its lowest closing level since early November.
* BARCLAYS - The New York banking regulator is investigating if
Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading
platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
* EX-DIVS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management
, Babcock and 3I Group all trade without entitlement to
their latest entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday. Stocks
going "ex-dividend" is set to trim 1.1 points off the FTSE 100.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Whitbread PLC Q3 2014 Trading Statement Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2014 Pre-Close Trading Update
Amara Mining PLC Q3 2014 Earnings Release
Sports Direct Half Year 2014 Earnings
SuperGroup PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release
Ocado Group PLC Q4 2014 Interim Management Statement
John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update
Darty PLC Half Year 2014/2015 Earnings Release
