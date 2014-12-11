(Adds details)

LONDON Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain's main equity index fell on Wednesday for a third consecutive day as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points - its lowest closing level since early November.

* BARCLAYS - The New York banking regulator is investigating if Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* WHITBREAD - Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after it posted a 6 percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales.

* BUNZL - The British business supplies distributor reaffirmed its expectation of a 6 percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, helped by like-for-like growth in all its business areas.

* SPORTS DIRECT Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer said it was confident of at least reaching its full-year profit target as it posted an 11 percent rise in first half earnings on Thursday.

* DARTY - Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer posted a 38 percent fall in first half operating profit as losses at its online consumer electronics operation Mistergooddeal weighed.

* SUPERGROUP - The owner of clothing brand Superdry posted a 30 percent fall in profit in the first half, a period when its summer ranges received a mixed reaction from shoppers and warm autumn weather hurt sales of winter items.

* OCADO - British online grocer Ocado reported slightly slower quarterly sales growth and lower average order size as competition in the sector intensified.

* INSURERS - Insurance companies will have to follow stricter rules on how they sell annuity pensions to ensure people are getting the best deal for their retirement income, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.

* SONGBIRD - The group attempting to buy Songbird Estates said on Thursday that one of the target firm's shareholders supporting its offer had increased its stake in Songbird.

* MOSS BROS - British suit specialist Moss Bros Group reported a 7.8 percent rise in comparable sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half and said it was confident of full-year outlook.

* WOOD GROUP, BP - John Wood Group, a British energy services company, said it had secured a $750 million, five-year contract from BP for engineering, procurement and construction services in Grangemouth, Scotland.

* EX-DIVS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management , Babcock and 3I Group all trade without entitlement to their latest entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday. Stocks going "ex-dividend" is set to trim 1.1 points off the FTSE 100.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Whitbread PLC Q3 2014 Trading Statement Release

Go-Ahead Group PLC Half Year 2014 Pre-Close Trading Update

Amara Mining PLC Q3 2014 Earnings Release

Sports Direct Half Year 2014 Earnings

SuperGroup PLC Half Year 2014 Earnings Release

Ocado Group PLC Q4 2014 Interim Management Statement

John Wood Group PLC Pre-close Trading Update

Darty PLC Half Year 2014/2015 Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)