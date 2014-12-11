(Adds details)
LONDON Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 19 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's main equity index fell on Wednesday for a third consecutive day
as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100
index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points -
its lowest closing level since early November.
* BARCLAYS - The New York banking regulator is investigating if
Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading
platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
* WHITBREAD - Whitbread, the owner of Premier Inn hotels and Costa
Coffee, said it was on track to meet full-year expectations after it posted a 6
percent rise in third-quarter underlying sales.
* BUNZL - The British business supplies distributor reaffirmed its
expectation of a 6 percent rise in full-year revenue on Thursday, helped by
like-for-like growth in all its business areas.
* SPORTS DIRECT Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer said it
was confident of at least reaching its full-year profit target as it posted an
11 percent rise in first half earnings on Thursday.
* DARTY - Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer posted a 38
percent fall in first half operating profit as losses at its online consumer
electronics operation Mistergooddeal weighed.
* SUPERGROUP - The owner of clothing brand Superdry posted a 30
percent fall in profit in the first half, a period when its summer ranges
received a mixed reaction from shoppers and warm autumn weather hurt sales of
winter items.
* OCADO - British online grocer Ocado reported slightly slower
quarterly sales growth and lower average order size as competition in the sector
intensified.
* INSURERS - Insurance companies will have to follow stricter rules on how
they sell annuity pensions to ensure people are getting the best deal for their
retirement income, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday.
* SONGBIRD - The group attempting to buy Songbird Estates said on
Thursday that one of the target firm's shareholders supporting its offer had
increased its stake in Songbird.
* MOSS BROS - British suit specialist Moss Bros Group reported a
7.8 percent rise in comparable sales for the first 19 weeks of the second half
and said it was confident of full-year outlook.
* WOOD GROUP, BP - John Wood Group, a British energy services
company, said it had secured a $750 million, five-year contract from BP for
engineering, procurement and construction services in Grangemouth, Scotland.
* EX-DIVS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management
, Babcock and 3I Group all trade without entitlement to
their latest entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday. Stocks
going "ex-dividend" is set to trim 1.1 points off the FTSE 100.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Blaise Robinson)