LONDON Dec 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 59 to 67 points, or 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index endured a volatile session on Tuesday, caused by a plunge in Russia's rouble currency, before closing up by 2.4 percent, or 149.11 points, at 6,331.83 points.

* BT - British telecoms group BT's plan to buy UK mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) should be completed by end-2015 or early 2016, said a senior executive of French group Orange which owns half of the business.

* WPP - WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising company, is likely to end a year long search for a chairman this week when it names Roberto Quarta to the role, Sky News reported.

DIXONS Interim 7M 2014/2015 Earnings Release

Other business headlines