LONDON, Dec 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 44 to 64 points higher, or up 1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 2 percent at 6,466.00 points - its second-best performance in a single day since July 2013 and coming close to a 2.4 percent surge on Dec. 16 this week. * Copper futures edged higher on Friday on the possibility of a supply disruption in Africa and higher oil prices. * British consumer morale edged down in December to reach its weakest level since March as optimism about the economy hit a 17-month low, a survey by polling company GfK showed on Friday. * British house price growth is expected to slow next year as tighter mortgage rules and affordability constraints continue to bite in much of the country, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said on Friday. * BARCLAYS - The judge overseeing New York state's lawsuit accusing Barclays of fraud in its alternative trading system on Thursday raised questions about the case, putting the attorney general's counsel on the defensive. * UNILEVER - Unilever's U.S. division said it has withdrawn its lawsuit against food startup Hampton Creek over false advertising and unfair competition related to its Just Mayo product. * BP - BP faces a first and heavy loss from its stake in Russia's Rosneft due to plummeting oil prices and a crumbling rouble, potentially forcing it to write down the value of its once-prized asset. * KELLER GROUP - Keller Group said on Friday it expects that full year results would be in line with current market expectations. * CENTRICA - The British utility group said on Friday two of its gas-fired power plants had been successful in Britain's first capacity market auction. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO - The world's No. 2 tobacco company by sales, said it agreed to pay $575 million to settle litigation with the Flintkote Company related to disputed dividends and asbestos claims. * SERCO Serco said on Friday the City of London police had found no evidence that staff working on a British prisoner escorting contract for the outsourcing firm had misleadingly recorded prisoners as ready for court when they were not. * VODAFONE - A five-billion pounds project to guarantee mobile phone voice and text coverage to 90 percent of the UK geographical area by 2017 will go ahead, Sky News reported. The deal means the four mobile networks - EE, O2, Three and Vodafone - have all agreed to tackle poor coverage in so-called partial "not spots".(bit.ly/1w3LyDk) * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Carnival PLC Q4 2014 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)